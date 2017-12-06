Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan underway in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 5, 2017 on the occasion of the Independence Day and the 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's membership to the UN a photo exhibition entitled "Kazakhstan - Land of the Great Steppe" opened at Palais des Nations, Geneva, jointly organized by the Kazakhstan's Permanent Mission and the Ibrahim Kodra Foundation of Switzerland, Kazakh MFA press service reports.

The main speakers at the opening ceremony were the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva, Ambassador Zhanar Aitzhanova and Head of the UN Committee on Cultural Activities Francesco Pisano. The event was also attended by the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Geneva, representatives of the international and nongovernmental organizations.





The main purpose of the exhibition is to demonstrate a diversity of Kazakhstan's landscape, its natural beauties, huge potential and draw attention to unique places of our country. Particularly, more than 60 photos of the nation's landmarks, cultural and historical monuments, beautiful landscapes, traditions and customs of Kazakhstan are exhibited.





The authors of the works are well known and young photographers of Kazakhstan such as Arman Baissadykov, Karlygash Bukenova, Marlen Ibrayev, Ospan Ali, Zhaken Taimagambetov, Elmira Abdrakhimova and others.

The photo exhibition will last until 15th December.