Photo exhibition about president opened in Almaty subway (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A unique photo exhibition about Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev opened in Almaty subway station "Baikonur". The exhibition is timed to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Photos are provided by the Archive of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The unique exhibition is organized by Almaty branch of the youth wing "Zhas Otan" under Nur Otan party, Archive of the President of Kazakhstan and department of Internal Policy of Almaty city. "On the eve of the great holiday, the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, we have decided to hold the unique exhibition under the auspices of Zhas Otan. Last week we visited the school, where the President studied. And today we have organized this exhibition in Almaty subway as every day about 40,000 people use it. In addition, we plan to hold conferences, debate games and patriotic events," said Nurlan Sydykov, head of Department for Youth Policy of Almaty city. The opening ceremony was attended by college students of the city. The exhibition will run until December 10.