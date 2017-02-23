Photo exhibition against genocide opens in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM These days Astana hosts a photo-exhibition "For a world free of genocide" organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh and Armenian MPs as well as representatives of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, intelligentsia and media attended the opening ceremony at Hilton Garden İnn today.



According to Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mamadov, the event is aimed at promoting peace and harmony in the world adding that it is important to remember history to prevent manifestations of aggression.



The exhibition hall is divided into four sections, dedicated to genocides in Cambodia (1975 - 1979), Rwanda (1984), Khojaly (1982) and the Holocaust (1941 - 1945).