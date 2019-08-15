Photo exhibition dedicated to India inaugurated in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A photo exhibition ‘Incredible India: An Enchanting Pluralistic Culture' dedicated to Indian culture was unveiled in the Kazakh capital Thursday, Kazinform reports.

The inaugurationceremony with the participation of Indian Ambassador Prabhat Kumar was held at the National Academic Library of the Republic ofKazakhstan.

The unveiling ofthe four-day exhibition organized within the framework of the Day of India inNur-Sultan coincided with the Independence Day of India celebrated on August15.

The photoexhibition is divided into four main sections dedicated to festivals, culturalheritage, wild nature and brides of India.

Along with thephoto exhibition Nur-Sultan will host the festival of Indian cuisine and culturalevents.