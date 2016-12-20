Photo exhibition dedicated to Islamic culture to be unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Islamic culture and way of life of the Great Silk Road - the best works of masters of photographic art" international exhibition will be unveiled in Astana for the first time ever on December 21-22.

The event is dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence, the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China and the 3rd anniversary of the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative.



Works of renowned photographers from China, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Vietnam and other countries are to be exhibited.



The photos reflect the many-sided world of Islam in the countries along the Great Silk Road.



The exhibition will be unveiled at Nazarbayev University on December 21 and - at the Khas Sanat photo gallery on December 22.