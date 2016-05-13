Photo exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan opens in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A solemn opening of an unprecedented exhibition «LesMerveillesduKazakhstan» (Wonders of Kazakhstan) held in the trade and exhibition gallery Carrousel du Louvre under the famous Pyramid in the Louvre Museum square on May 10. 26 large format (3 х 2.4 м) photographs illustrating the unique and diverse nature, boundless steppe, majestic mountain peaks, historical and modern architecture, rich culture and traditions of the Kazakh people were presented for residents and guests of the French capital.

Representatives of 30 mass media from France, Spain, USA, China and other countries, as well as by French tour operators attended the opening of the exhibition, organized under the auspices and with the assistance of the NC “Astana EXPO-2017” . Journalists paid particular attention to the relevance of the EXPO theme “Future Energy”.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in France Nurlan Danenov, Director of the «Carrousel du Louvre» Caroline Iop and Chairman of the Municipal Committee for Culture of the 1st arrondissement of Paris Carlo Arrigoni presented their welcoming speeches to participants.

Guests left positive feedbacks and expressed their hope to visit Kazakhstan in the nearest future in order to “get acquainted with such attractive and marvelous country.” “These landscapes are mesmerizing indeed. I want to travel there as soon as possible!” – said Carlo Arrigoni.

Representatives of business community have shown their interest to develop business ties with Kazakhstan, highlighting its significant potential. They specifically emphasized the perspectives of further development of tourism.

The unique nature of the photo exhibition venue is worth mentioning. According to statistics, every month more than half a million people visit the gallery Carrousel du Louvre, one of the entrances to the world-famous museum. Thus, in such a short time frame Kazakhstan, Astana and EXPO 2017 will draw the attention of a large number of potential tourists.

Visitors to the exhibition, which lasts until June 9, actively participate in the quiz #WelcomeToKZ. The winner will get a trip to Kazakhstan which includes visiting the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazakh MFA says.