Photo exposition devoted to Great Silk Road culture kicked off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The First International Photo Exposition "Islamic Culture and Life of the Great Silk Road" has kicked off at Nazarbayev University in Astana December 21.

The event was organized by the Association of Dungans of Kazakhstan and International Islamic Association of Promotion of Friendship and Culture of Ningxia province, China, under the support of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan.





The goal of the exhibition was to familiarize Kazakhstanis with the best works of the masters of photography made in 65 countries of the world. These 200 pictures selected out of 80,000 works to the fuller extent reflect the life and culture of Islam in various countries, the organizers say.





Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan Liu Xianping told that after announcing the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative at Nazarbayev University in 2013, the scale of all-round cooperation between Kazakhstan and China increased significantly.

Today, Kazakhstan is a strategic partner and good neighbor of China.

Both countries’ governments have elaborated plans on integration of Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt programmes which are expected to bring prosperity and development to the two sides.





“Our main objective is to show the world of Islam in faces of various people and countries of the world with the help of this exhibition,” President of Kazakhstan Dungans Association H.Daurov says.

The attendees were shown a simple and an amazing world of Islam, fates and moments of various people depicted on the photo. The pictures enabled the participants also to learn the culture of other Silk Road nations.

The photo exposition was devoted to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan and establishment of diplomatic relations with China as well as to the 3rd anniversary of the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative.

From 22 to 24 December, all those willing may visit the exposition at Hassanat Gallery on the left bank of Astana.



