Photo report: Head of State’s working visit to Kyzylorda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in Kyzylorda region for a working visit. Kazinform presents the following photo report about the sites the Head of State visited in the region.

Making the working visit to Kyzylorda region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the multi-faceted children's hospital opened in 2017. The hospital is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Then, the Head of State visited the Zhan-Arai agro-industrial complex, which is specialized in rice processing. The plant produces 150 tons of rice and 170 tons of flour per day. Over 300 people work here.



The master plan for the urban development of the Syrdarya left bank area was also presented to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The President was informed that the appropriate infrastructures have already been connected to the construction sites totaling more than 1,500 hectares.

The Qazaqstan Tarikhy Museum (the Kazakhstan History Museum) is one of the fully commissioned buildings. The building is located on the left bank area of the city. Besides, the President of Kazakhstan visited the Rukhani Janghyru Regional Center.



At the Rukhani Janghyru Regional Center, the Head of State met with the young people of the region.



After that, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with the community of Kyzylorda region. More 400 people attended the meeting with the Head of State.



Over the course of the working visit, the President instructed Baiterek Holding, together with the local administration, to complete the construction of the first Kazakhstani glass factory.