Photo services of CIS news agencies to develop cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The state news agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States intend to develop interaction between their photo services. A relevant agreement was reached during the 20th session of the CIS council of heads of state news agencies in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

The heads of the news agencies discussed the possibility of concluding agreements to enable state news agencies of the CIS countries to share photographs, including on a gratuitous basis. The participants of the meeting supported the idea to organize reciprocal internships and exchanges of personnel of the photographic services, and also thematic exhibitions.

Director of the Information and Analysis Department of the CIS Executive Committee Alexander Zavarzin stressed that the CIS Information Council is a pool of professionals. Their vast experience allows solving jointly many problems which can hardly be solved alone in everyday life.

Alexander Zavarzin invited participants of the information council to reflect on ways and means of further development of the CIS from the perspective of media experts. He also recalled that in 2016, the CIS will mark the 25th anniversary since founding. In this regard, the council of the heads of the state news agencies needs to prepare proposals to highlight the significant date.

The next session of the CIS Information Council is expected to be held this autumn.

The CIS Information Council was set up on 3 November 1995. It currently comprises the heads of the state news agencies of Azerbaijan (AzerTAc), Armenia (Armenpress), Belarus (BelTA), Kazakhstan (Kazinform), Kyrgyzstan (Kabar), Moldova (MOLDPRESS), Russia (TASS), and Tajikistan (Khovar). The council is chaired by Director General of the Russian news agency TASS Sergei Mikhailov.