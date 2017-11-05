Photos of Atatürk to be presented at the exhibition in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 10, the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center is organizing the Ataturk Photo Exhibition at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was the founder and the first president of the Turkish Republic, a reformer, military commander and statesman. He was born in 1881 in Thessaloniki. He died on 10 November 1938 of the cirrhosis of the liver.

The photographs for the Astana exhibition were taken from the archives of the Turkish Historical Organization, one of two major organizations founded by Atatürk himself.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the Ambassador of Turkey to Kazakhstan, H.E. Nevzat Uyanik, MPs, and acting director of the Yunus Emre Center Almagul Issina.