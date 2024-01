ASTANA. KAZINFORM Physicists discovered a secret chamber inside the Great Pyramid of Giza that is believed to date back millennia, the scientific weekly journal Nature reported, according to EFE .

The secret chamber, which could date back to 2560 BC, is estimated to be some 30 meters (98 feet) long and could help explain how the tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Khufu who the pyramid is named after was built.