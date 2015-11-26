Pilot of Su-24, shot down by Turkey, was native of Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Commander of the Russian Su-24 shot down by Turkey Oleg Peshkov was a native of Kazakhstan's Ust-Kamenogorsk.

He was born in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He graduated from a local secondary school. Oleg's mother died early, and he and his brother were raised by their stepfather. After graduating school in 1985 Oleg entered the Suvorov military school and then - Kharkov Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots. Like all pilots of the USSR he worked in many parts of the former Soviet Union. In early 2000s Oleg Peshkov's family moved from Kazakhstan to Russia. As it was earlier reported, the commander of Su-24 Oleg Peshkov was posthumously awarded the Star of Hero of Russia. Recall, the Russian Su-24 bomber was shot down by Turkey in November 24th. According to the Defense Ministry of Russia, the pilots of the crashed plane managed to eject from the aircraft.