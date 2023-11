ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Anton Pinchuk defeated German sportsman David Graf with the score 77:75, 77:75, 77:75 Nov 28 in AIBA Pro Boxing project, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz

The boxers faced each other on the undercard of one of the most awaited bouts of this year – WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO heavy-weight champion Wladimir Klitschko (Ukraine) vs. Tyson Fury (Britain) – in Dusseldorf, Germany.