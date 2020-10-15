  • kz
    Pink dolphins return to Hong Kong during pandemic restrictions

    16:53, 15 October 2020
    HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Sightings of Hong Kong’s rare pink dolphins have increased by nearly a third since water traffic in the city was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to scientists.

    The species is native to the Pearl River estuary, the third-longest river running entirely through China, but normally avoids the waters between Hong Kong and Macau due to the large volume of high-speed ships and ferries passing through the area, EFE-EPA reports.


    Environment World News
