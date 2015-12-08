Pipelines replacement on Kashagan goes ahead of schedule – Atyrau region’s Governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The operations on replacement of pipelines on the Kashagan oil field are going on ahead of schedule. Governor of Atyrau region Baktykozha Izmukhambetov told it at a briefing held at the office of the Central Communications Service in Astana.

“The pipelines replacement operations on the Kashagan deposit are going on ahead of schedule. The newly appointed chairman reported to me about the course of the work. We keep this issue under a strict control and we expect that the replacement process will finish on time,” said Izmukhabetov.

Recall that in November 2014 the North Caspian Operating Company B.V. suspended production works in autumn 2013 for cracking of a 93 km oil pipeline. The company announced its preparation for the replacement of a pipeline on the offshore field of the Kashagan project which includes replacement of oil and gas pipelines.

The operations have to be completed by second half of 2016.