‘Pixels&#39; tops Kazakhstan&#39;s box office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American science fiction action-comedy film Pixels has topped Kazakhstan's box office.

According to kino.kz, the film produced by Columbia Pictures and starring Adam Sandler earned 72,5 million tenge in cinemas countrywide. Coming in second was German thriller Who Am I - Kein System Is Sicher (No System is Safe), which brought in 10,2 million tenge. Taking the third spot was French comedy Papa ou Maman earning 4,6 million tenge. Rounding out the top five were Russian criminal drama Reshala 2 and German animated film Der Kleine Drache Kokosnuss, which brought in 4,5 million tenge and 3,4 million tenge.