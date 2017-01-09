Plácido Domingo looking for opera voices in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Plácido Domingo's Operalia - the most prestigious singing competition in the world will take place in Kazakhstan for the first time in its history, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Operalia 2017 will be held at Astana Opera July 24 to 29, 2017 with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Astana Opera's creative team has prepared a memorable program for the upcoming "EXPO-2017". And Operalia is one of the main events.

"Maestro Domingo's contribution to the world of opera is invaluable. And it is a great honor for us to cooperate with a person of this magnitude", said director of Astana Opera Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Galym Akhmediarov.

Operalia is open to singers with all types of operatic voices from bass to soprano aged 18 to 32. And this year 40 talented vocalists from different parts of the globe will arrive in Astana. The first stage of Operalia is pre-selection of electronic applications that started in December 2016 and will be conducted till February 2017. The contest itself will be held in three rounds ending with a performance of finalists, accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra of "Astana Opera" directed by maestro Domingo.

The competition has a total prize fund of $180,000. In the general competition 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize are awarded, one of each to both male and female singers. There is also the Birgit Nilsson Prize for performance in the German repertoire of Richard Strauss and Richard Wagner, Pepita Embil and Plácido Domingo Ferrer prizes for the best zarzuela performance (Spanish musical genre close operetta-edit.), Audience award and others.

Visiting Astana Opera Vice-President of Operalia Alvaro Domingo noted that the theater has created all necessary conditions for the competition of such level.

"I am very pleased with the result of our trip to Astana. New, modern opera house is equipped with the latest technology: magnificent acoustics, rehearsal and dressing rooms, orchestra pit, stage. The high level of choir and orchestra is impressive, as well as everyone's positive attitude. We had a successful and enjoyable for both sides meeting with the theater's management. I hope our fruitful cooperation in the coming months will make this Operalia even more successful than the previous ones", summed up Alvaro Domingo.

Founded in Paris in 1993 by Plácido Domingo the competition is held annually in different countries at the most prestigious venues. Among them - the legendary Milan's La Scala, London's Covent Garden, the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Teatro Filarmonico di Verona, etc.