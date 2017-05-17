Plácido Domingo's Astana concert tickets sold out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The tickets for Giuseppe Verdi's La traviata opera to be staged at Astana Opera's Big Hall have already been sold out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The King of Opera" Plácido Domingo is going to perform Giorgio Germont in the La traviata.

According to Director of Astana Opera theatre Galym Akhmedyarov, all the tickets for La traviata scheduled for August 1, 3 have been sold out.

"The guests and citizens of Astana are invited to enjoy the performance of the greatest vocalist of modernity at the final stage of the 25th season of Operalia. 10 out of 40 candidates will perform on the final day of the competition July 29 to the accompaniment of a philharmonic orchestra to be conducted by Maestro Plácido Domingo. Four Kazakhstani artistes including Astana Opera lead singer Maria Mudryak are among the Operalia contestants," Akhmedyarov said.

Plácido Domingo was included in the Guinness Book of Records for having received 101 curtain calls after a performance and a broad repertoire. He has performed 147 roles and sang 3,800 times at the world's best stages. He has conducted orchestras more than 500 times and made hundreds of audio and video recordings and films.



