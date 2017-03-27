  • kz
    Plane carrying Kazakh football team makes emergency landing in Armenia

    10:32, 27 March 2017
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A plane carrying the Kazakh national football team had to make an emergency landing at Yerevan airport, Kazinform has learnt from KazFootball.kz.

    "The aircraft captain made a decision to return to the airport right after the takeoff," official spokesperson of the team Yerbol Kairov tweeted. "The team will board another aircraft and jet off to Kazakhstan. The team's aircraft had to return to Yerevan because of landing gear malfunction."

    As a reminder, the Armenian footballers outscored the Kazakh squad 2:0 in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

