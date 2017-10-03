  • kz
    Plane crash near Almaty leaves 5 people dead

    21:41, 03 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An An-28 aircraft crashed today near Almaty city leaving five crew members dead, the official representative of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ruslan Imankulov said.

    An air ambulance An-28 crashed today at around 7.15 p.m. in the Ili district of Almaty region near the Mezhdurechinsk village and caught fire. According to the preliminary data, all five people who were on board of the aircraft died.

    Rescuers are currently working at the scene extinguishing the fire.

     

    Almaty region Incidents Top Story
