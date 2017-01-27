Plane crashed at air show in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A light aircraft crashed during an air show in Australia, the pilot and passenger were killed.

The incident occurred in the city of Perth in front of thousands of spectators who gathered to celebrate Australia Day on January 26 to honor the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British Ships and the raising of the Flag of Great Britain at Sydney Cove, RIA Novosti reported.

The plane crashed into the Swan River, without hitting any of those present. A pyrotechnic show, which was scheduled after the demonstration flight was canceled, according to France-Presse.

Police have not yet have information about the cause of the crash, but points out that pilot was very experienced .