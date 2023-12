TEHRAN. KAZINFORM A passenger plane has crashed near the Imam Khomeini International Airport southern Tehran.

The plane is reported to be a Boeing 737 which belongs to Ukraine airlines, IRNA reports.

Ukraine International Airlines was on the way from Tehran to Kiev that crashed after taking off.

Speaking to IRNA, Emergency Department spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said the plane was carrying 180 passengers.

More details will follow.