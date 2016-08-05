Plane crashes on to road in Italy after overshooting Bergamo airport runway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A cargo plane has overshot the runway at Bergamo's Orio al Serio international airport and crashed into a road.

The airport in Italy's Lombardy region was temporarily closed after the incident which happened at 4am Friday morning.

Dramatic pictures showed a 737-400 aircraft belonging to courier firm DHL wedged onto a road at the end of the runway.

The plane had landed at 4.07am after a flight from Paris Charles De Gaulle.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the crash with the crew escaping unharmed.

The paper carried a statement from Sacbo, the company that runs the airport saying the airport of Bergamo was back operating at 6.47 am.

The Italian air regulator, the National Agency for Civil Aviation, said some flights had been rescheduled and rerouted through Milan's Malpensa airport.

Source: The Guardian.com