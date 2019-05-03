Plane makes emergency landing at Nur-Sultan Airport because of cabin decompression

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A plane belonging to SCAT Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing at the Airport of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

As the Airport's press service informed, the plane flying en route Mineralnye Vody-Nur-Sultan (Flight No. DV834) requested an emergency landing because of cabin decompression.



5 crew members and 42 passengers were onboard the plane.



Aircraft rescue and firefighting services as well as ambulance vehicles waited for the plane's landing at the Airport.



"Due to the emergency landing of the aircraft, one charter jet and one Air Astana plane (KC280) departed for an alternate aerodrome. Another flight KC7056 of FlyArystan was delayed," the press service explained.