Plane skids off the runway at Astana airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An incident occurred at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport during a heavy shower in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Rolling out after landing, Air Astana's Airbus 320 (registration number Р4-КВВ) that operates flight KC352 skidded off the runway at the Astana Airport on May 22, 2018," the press service of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry said.

According to the information received, there were 97 passengers and 9 crew members on board. The aircraft has been towed to the parking lot. The engine was damaged. The airfield was closed from 1.30 p.m. until 2.10 p.m. Currently, the airport operates as usual.

It is to be recalled that today a heavy shower accompanied by strong wind hit Astana. As a result, playgrounds, cars, and benches were affected. In addition, the nasty weather caused some damage to the face of the National Museum building, and the roof of School No.3 in of Michurin village collapsed.



