Plans for Belarusian-Turkish joint venture to make soft furniture

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Plans have been made to set up a Belarusian-Turkish joint venture to make soft furniture at premises of the Molodechno-based furniture maker ZAO Molodechnomebel, BelTA learned from Ruzhena Novitskaya, Press Secretary of the Belarusian timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry concern Bellesbumprom.

A delegation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Turkish city of Inegol arrived in Belarus on 11 August on a reciprocal visit. The city is the center of furniture manufacturing in Turkey. Members of the Turkish delegation expressed strong interest in the implementation of joint projects. In particular, the establishment of a joint venture on the basis of Molodechnomebel was discussed.

The Turkish side expressed a genuine interest in the project. Representatives of a number of major Turkish companies went to see the product choice in Molodechnomebel stores and also visited the enterprise itself.



During the meeting President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Inegol Metin Anil stressed that Turkey is ready to discuss proposals for organizing joint business and for investing in Belarusian enterprises. He remarked that Belarus has created the entire necessary base for manufacturing soft furniture.



The delegation included owners and executives of more than a dozen Turkish companies that specialize in woodworking, furniture production, production of fittings and auxiliary materials. The visit was arranged to implement the agreements reached when Bellesbumprom Chairman Yuri Nazarov visited the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Inegol in February 2016. Back then the sides discussed possible avenues of cooperation and agreed to arrange a visit of representatives of interested Turkish companies to Belarus.



The Bellesbumprom concern unites 47 enterprises of various forms of ownership and represents the country's largest woodworking corporation. Bellesbumprom enterprises specialize in woodworking, furniture production, and pulp and paper production. Bellesbumprom enterprises offer over 80 kinds of products made of wood and paper. Bellesbumprom exports to non-CIS states primarily chipboards, plywood, furniture, sawn wood, paper, pasteboard, and wallpaper, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.