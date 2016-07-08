  • kz
    Plans for Days of Belarusian Education in Kyrgyzstan

    17:49, 08 July 2016
    Photo:
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Education Minister Mikhail Zhuravkov has suggested holding Days of Belarusian Education with the organization of roundtables and research workshops in Kyrgyzstan during his meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus Kubanychbek Оmuraliev, BelTA learnt from spokeswoman for the Education Ministry of Belarus Yulia Borodun.

    The Belarusian side also invited a delegation of university rectors from Kyrgyzstan to visit leading universities of Belarus.

    Mikhail Zhuravkov also expressed interest in closer cooperation, internship, student and school pupil exchanges, joint research.

    In the 2015-2016 academic year a total of 45 citizens of Kyrgyzstan received education in Belarus. Of them 37 studied in universities on a paying basis. In the 2016-2017 academic year one citizen of Kyrgyzstan will be enrolled to the Belarusian National Technical University, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

