Plans for telecommunication highways between Iran, EU to cross Eurasian Economic Union

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Plans have been made to build telecommunication highways between Iran and the European Union via the Eurasian Economic Union, BelTA learned from Eurasian Economic Commission press service, which cited Karina Minasyan, member of the Board (Minister) for Domestic Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The Minister spoke during the forum Armenia: A Platform for Reaching the Main Markets in Yerevan. In her speech, she mentioned prospects of developing joint projects together with Iran. In particular, the possibility of building telecommunication highways between Iran and the European Union via the Eurasian Economic Union and the possibility of using spare capacity together were mentioned.

Karina Minasyan suggested discussing the possibility of working out common approaches to forming a digital service environment, including for digital transit corridors, which are related to transport and logistics projects, between the European Union and Iran. Karina Minasyan noted: "The formation of a Eurasian digital space is a necessary component for integration of the member states and for inclusion of the Eurasian Economic Union into large-scale processes of global digital transformation, which is the key driver of technological changes in the economies of the Eurasian Economic Union. The implementation of joint projects with third countries in the sphere of creation of digital platforms will allow domestic companies to reach new foreign markets."



The Eurasian Economic Commission Minister presented the Commission's initiative on working out proposals for shaping the Union's digital agenda. She noted that the Eurasian Economic Commission is working hard to create an integrated information system and a digital trust space as part of the global digital economy, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.