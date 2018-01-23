Plans revealed for Eurasian digital forum in Minsk in May

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Plans have been made to organize a digital forum of Eurasian countries in Minsk in May 2018, BelTA learned from Alena Kupchyna, Belarus' permanent representative to the OSCE, during the first preparatory conference of the 26th OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum. The forum is dedicated to digital economy and is scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria on 22-23 January, representatives of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

Taking part in the forum are representatives of 57 countries as well as OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, Eurasian Economic Commission Member of the Board (Minister) for Domestic Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies Karine Minasyan, representatives of the private sector and the scientific community.



In her speech Belarus' permanent representative to the OSCE mentioned the importance of digital economy from the point of view of technological advance and globalization. She said she believes that cooperation in this sphere can help overcome economical fragmentarity in the OSCE space and build bridges between the West and the East.



The diplomat underscored Belarus' readiness to make its own contribution to the digital theme on the OSCE agenda and to share experience, including taking into account the Digital Economy Development Ordinance.



The diplomat also mentioned Belarus' intention to host a digital forum of Eurasian countries in Minsk in May 2018 with a view to developing various forms of public private partnership, harmonizing the national digital markets of European and Asian countries, and gradually forming a pan-Eurasian digital market space.



Director General of the Infopark Association, Chairman of the Digital Business Confederation of Belarus Vladimir Basko is expected to deliver a report as part of the session focusing on digital economy as the driving force for growth and interconnectivity, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.