Plans to adjust Eurasian Economic Union Treaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission has passed a resolution, which provides for amending the Eurasian Economic Union Foundation Treaty, the commission's press service told BelTA.

A draft protocol on amending the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty has been okayed and sent for intrastate approval to the Eurasian Economic Union member states. The document provides for using payments in advance to pay import customs duties as an option.



The document stipulates the time frame for making the transactions and clarifies the procedure for sharing information between the authorized customs agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union member states.



The protocol's implementation will help reduce costs for foreign trade participants if they use several payment orders to pay import customs duties and other fees. It will also help simplify the administration of customs payments and other payments.



The intrastate approval of the draft protocol is supposed to be finished on 1 June 2018.