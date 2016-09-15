Plans to set up cyber security taskforce for CIS customs services

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A taskforce on cyber security will be established for the customs services in the Commonwealth of Independent States, BelTA learned from Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia Vladimir Bulavin after the 64th session of the CIS Council of Heads of Customs Services on 15 September.

The chief of the Russian customs service underlined: "Telecommunication systems are developing very fast. Customs agencies operate a large number of information systems that help both high-ranking officers and rank-and-file personnel. Such systems are crucial for expediting customs clearance but keeping information transferred via these systems secure can be a problem. We have decided to set up a working group to work out some common approaches to security matters as well as security regulations."

Vladimir Bulavin explained that the matter will be discussed in detail at a session of the CIS Council of Heads of Customs Services later on. "Today we have also looked at information exchange between customs services. We discussed once again how information is shared and what needs to be done to make it as effective as possible," he stressed.



Apart from that, participants of the 64th session of the CIS Council of Heads of Customs Services elected a new chairman - Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia Vladimir Bulavin.



The 64th session of the CIS Council of Heads of Customs Services took place in Minsk on 15 September. Eleven delegations took part in the event, including representatives of Belarus' Customs, the customs services of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Latvia, and Moldova. Participants of the session discussed a number of items on the agenda. The number included a draft standard technology for interaction between the customs agencies of the railway administrations of the CIS member states during the customs clearance and control over merchandise transported by rail. Participants of the session also discussed amendments to the customs convention on international cargo transportation using TIR carnets, the development of standard requirements for information security of information systems and resources of the customs services of the CIS member states.



The CIS Council of Heads of Customs Services is an interindustry cooperation body of the Commonwealth of Independent States. It was established in 1993 to coordinate actions of the national customs services in customs affairs, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.