Plant on production of tractors launched in Petropavlovsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A plant on production of tractors "K-704-4r Batyr" was launched in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

The plant was launched by the Head of State via a teleconference held within the framework of the sitting on the results of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

It is planned that the plant will produce about 100 tractors a year and provide jobs for about 50 people.

It should be noted that these tractors are three times cheaper than foreign counterparts and have similar technical specifications.