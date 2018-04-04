Plant producing pesticides to be built in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Almaty region, with the support of Kazakh Invest, a plant will be built in 2019 to produce plant protection products with the participation of Turkish investments, Kazinform has learned from the company's media office.

The foreign investor, represented by the Turkish holding company Agrobest Group, invests 30 million US dollars in the production of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, seed protectants and glyphosate in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Invest accompanies this project in obtaining all necessary permits and receiving state support measures. Thus, with the support of the regional representative office of Kazakh Invest, a land plot was selected for the implementation of this project in the Kairat Industrial Zone, located in Talgar district of Almaty region.

The investor plans to start designing works in the near future. The construction of the plant will begin at the end of this year and will end in 2019.

It is planned that more than 60% of products will cover the domestic market, the rest is directed to the markets of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, etc.

The total production capacity of the plant under construction will amount to 12 thousand tons of pesticide production per year. About 200 jobs will be created in the region.

The Turkish company AgroBest Group was founded in 2002 and is an important participant in the world pesticide market. The annual production volume is 35,000 tons of pesticides, the products are produced in accordance with ISO requirements. The products of AgroBest Group are represented in the markets of chemical plant protection products of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Sudan, Syria, etc.