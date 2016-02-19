Plants of Zhambyl region produced goods totaling KZT 274.5 bln in 2015

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrebayev with the population of the region dedicated to the results of social and economic development of the region in 2015 took place today.

The head of the region noted in his report that despite the global economic crisis the growth of the GRP made 99.2% over nine months of 2015 compared to the reporting period of 2014. According to preliminary estimations, the growth is expected to be at the level of 101.6% as a result of the year.

"Despite all the difficulties the volume of mutual trade with the EEU countries increased by 6.8% in 11 months of 2015," K. Kokrebayev said.

The governor told about development of the spheres of industry, agriculture, engineering, small and medium-sized business and others.

"In 2015, industrial enterprises of the region produced products totaling KZT 274.5 bln, the index of physical volume made 91.3%. The energy sphere, gas supply sector, water supply system, etc. have positive tendencies. The electricity production increased by 13.3% and made 3.1 bln kWh," K. Kokrebayev said.

According to him, good results are seen in the agricultural sector. The growth in this sphere totaled 6.6%.

"Last year, the volume of construction works amounted to KZT 94 bln. The volume of investments in housing construction increased by 6%. Over 292 thousand sq meters of housing was commissioned within the program on development of the regions, which is also a 13.3% increase compared to 2014. The plan on housing construction is implemented for 112.7%. The volume of investments into the fixed assets made KZT 226.6 bln in 2015 and 105.9% against the figures of 2014," the head of the region informed.