PM announced priorities of Digital Kazakhstan program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the meeting on digitalization issues chaired by President Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev told about the priority directions of the Digital Kazakhstan Program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"When developing the program, the Government took into account the global challenges and opportunities that the digital era sets for Kazakhstan's economy. And in this regard, we identified two areas, the establishment of long-term innovation development institutions for sustainable digitalization, and secondly, ensuring a pragmatic start of the program, consisting of concrete projects in the real sector," said the Premier.

According to him, the Government has chosen the accelerated digitalization of 9 basic industries as the starting maneuver.

"Particular emphasis is placed on energy and raw materials, agribusiness, industry, logistics and IT sectors. Thus, we will be able to solve two tasks you set, giving an additional impetus for technological modernization of the country's flagship industries. And secondly, we form conditions for a large-scale increase in labor productivity," Mr. Sagintayev told the President.

As successful examples, Sagintayev cited several countries which in his opinion are leaders in this field.

"Kazakhstan is not alone on this path and building a national innovation economy based on the technological progress of basic industries is the path of a number of world leaders. One of the vivid examples is Israel's precision agriculture system Taranis, which is based on large data processing. The system has allowed Israel, with its complex conditions for agriculture, not only to fully provide itself with food, but also to become one of the exporters of agricultural products. This reform also led to a multiple increase in labor productivity and today one farmer in Israel feeds more than 100 people," the head of the Kazakh Government said.

"Another example of success of a state focusing on digital progress in major industries is South Korea, and its unique shipbuilding system, which today controls more than half of the world's market. Subsequently, the global leadership achieved in shipbuilding enabled holdings like Hyundai and Daewoo to effectively expand new sectors from electronics to automotive industry," he added.