PM arrives in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrived in Karaganda region with a working visit, primeminister.kz reports.

During his tour, PM will review the implementation of the objectives outlined by the country's President in his Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and latest program article "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness".

It is reported that Bakytzhan Sagintayev will visit a number of industrial and production facilities, including the silicon plants of Tau-Ken Temir LLP, milk processing and dairy products production of Natige Sut Fabricasy LLP, as well as bakery products of Saryarka Nan LLP.

While in the region, Bakytzhan Sagintayev will also hold a meeting on technological modernization of Kazakhstan's industrial enterprises implemented within the framework of the President's Address, a meeting with members of the Regional Council of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" on the development of small and medium businesses, and a meeting on the development of single-industry towns.

In addition, Prime Minister will familiarize himself with the progress of the reconstruction of the Central-South transport corridor on the Karaganda-Temirtau highway section, visit the TPP-2 and other production facilities of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

In the structure of the internal regional product of the region, the share of industry is 53.2%, agriculture - 1.6%, construction - 1.6%, trade - 10.3%, transport - 5.2%. Some of the largest enterprises in the country, such as Kazakhmys Corporation, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, Eurazian Foods, etc operate in the region.

Within the framework of the State Program of Industrial-Innovative Development and the Industrialization Map, in 2017 5 projects with a total worth KZT 5.6 billion are planned to be implemented, creating 376 new jobs. As of July 1, 2017, 3 projects with an investment volume of KZT3.4 bn were launched in the region.