PM arrives in South Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the Head of State's instruction, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived today in South Kazakhstan region to check the implementation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's state-of-the-nation addresses "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New Development Opportunities amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", and the Five Social Initiatives, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the working visit, the Prime Minister is to inspect a number of production facilities. There, local authorities and entrepreneurs will report on the pace of the implementation of government programs for the Industrial and Innovative Development, "Nurly Zher", the Agricultural Sector Development, and will also inform of the results of the introduction of Industry 4.0 elements in the region.

Mr. Sagintayev will also meet with representatives of business, the region's workers, farmers, healthcare professionals, and student youth.

In particular, following field trips to LLP "Zhabai Ata" and LLP "Saryaghash Zher Syiy" agricultural enterprises, Bakytzhan Sagintayev and agricultural producers will discuss the issues of implementing the government programs for the agricultural sector development and the President's Fourth Social Initiative to expand micro-crediting.

After examination of the modernized infrastructure of the regional hospital, the Head of the Government in a roundtable meeting will consider the region's healthcare system modernization and measures for the deregulation within the sphere, public-private partnership and private services sector development.

Administration and students of Shymkent universities and colleges, leaders of student organizations will hold a discussion with Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev on new tools to increase the affordability and quality of higher education and improve the accommodation conditions for students in the furtherance of the President's Five Social Initiatives.