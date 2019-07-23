PM Askar Mamin, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers Rajeev Misra meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held a meeting with Chairman of SoftBank Investment Advisers Rajeev Misra, according to primeminister.kz.

SoftBank Investment Advisers specializes in venture capital financingand is part of the SoftBank Group, one of the largest investment funds in theworld, with a market capitalization of $100 billion. The fund holds shares ofglobal technology leaders such as Alibaba, Yahoo, Uber.

For reference: SoftBank is on the 2000Forbes Global list and ranks 36th in terms of capitalization in the world andranks 2nd in terms of capitalization in Japan after Toyota (1st quarter of2019.