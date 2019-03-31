PM Askar Mamin visits Almaty for working trip

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Almaty this week, Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited industrial enterprises, transport infrastructure facilities under construction and held a meeting with representatives of Almaty region's tourism industry, according to primeminister.kz.

During a visit to the IT Park SEZ, he examined the KBTU Drilling Center and the Kazakhstan Maritime Academy, where oil and gas industry specialists study and undergo advanced training. Askar Mamin visited KazTech Innovations LLP plant specializing in production of radio electronics, unmanned aerial vehicles, located in the administrative center of the IT Park SEZ. The head of the government heard the reports on the activities of enterprises located in this zone.

During the inspection of the road junction on Ryskulov-Kuldzhinsky Avenue, the Prime Minister heard information on the development of the transport scheme of Almaty; he also inspected the construction of the Dostyk metro station located at the intersection of Abay Avenue and Momyshuly Street. The new metro stations Dostyk and Saryarka with a length of 3.1 km will allow to increase passenger traffic in the metro from 46 to 86 thousand people per day. The Prime Minister was also informed on the development of Almaty public transport and the implementation of the LRT construction project.



Mamin visited also Kazlegprom-Almaty clothing manufacturing factory as well as a number of enterprises in the industrial zone of the city. He visited an engineering protection systems plant of Tokyo Rope Manufacturing Corporation, construction sites of Hyndai Trans Kazakhstan passenger car plant and Asia Steel Pipe, which will specialize in manufacture of 300-900mm welded steel pipes. The plant will annually supply up to 100 thousand tons of pipes for the transportation of oil, gas, water and oil products, as well as for use in the mining, construction, chemical industry and energy. The working trip continued at the assembly plant of Falcon Eurobus LLP electric buses, where the third generation electric bus models were presented to the Prime Minister.

In Almaty, the Prime Minister visited promising facilities of Almaty region's mountain cluster and held a meeting on urgent issues of its development. The meeting was attended by representatives of tourism business communities of Almaty and Almaty region.