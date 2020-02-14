PM Askar Mamin, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge met

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin received Hans Kluge, Director of the European Regional Office of the World Health Organization, primeminister.kz reported.

Hans Kluge informed the head of the Kazakh Government about the signing of the agreement between the Ministry of Healthcare and the WHO Regional Office for Europe for 2020-2021 during the visit to Nur-Sultan.

«Kazakhstan is actively cooperating with the World Health Organization on health development, improving the quality and accessibility of medical care, and reforming primary health care,» said Mamin.

The head of government spoke about the activities of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the emergence and spread of coronavirus in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the set of measures taken by Kazakhstan to protect citizens from coronavirus infection.

«Kazakhstan follows the WHO recommendations on prevention, diagnosis and quarantine measures in the framework of the fight against coronavirus,» said Mamin.

The parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and WHO, including in the framework of the fight against coronavirus, primary health care, digitalization of healthcare, the introduction of compulsory social health insurance, emergency medicine, etc.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Margulan Baimukhan, as well as acting WHO Resident Representative in Kazakhstan, Caroline Clarinval.

Kazakhstan joined the WHO on Aug. 19, 1992, geographically, the Republic of Kazakhstan belongs to the WHO European Region. The country office of the Organization operates in Nur-Sultan. In 2015, a geographically remote office of primary health care was opened in Almaty.

In October 2018, the Global Conference on PHC was held in the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as a result of which the Astana Declaration was adopted. At the 146th meeting of the WHO Executive Board held Feb. 3-8, 2020, in Geneva, a decision was made on the Operational Framework for PHC, the coordination of the text of which was chaired by Kazakhstan.