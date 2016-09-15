PM: Astana IFC should become «financial gateway» between East and West

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Financial Secretary of Hong Kong John Tsang, government.kz reported.

The parties discussed the integration of Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol new economic policy and China's Silk Way Economic Belt program that open new prospects for mutually beneficial partnership.

The parties also noted the need to enhance investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, and to create conditions for increasing bilateral trade.

"We would like our center to become "a financial gateway" that provides trade and financial flows between developed and developing countries of East and West," the Kazakh PM said.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev and John Tsang spoke on establishing cooperation between Hong Kong Financial Center and Astana International Finance Center that is set up under the 100 Certain Steps National Plan.