PM attended Senate meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has participated in a meeting of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament for discussing the bill "On National Budget for 2017-2019."

As primeminister.kz reported, the draft national budget has been synchronized with the bills on the amount of general transfers between the national and regional budgets, the budgets of Almaty, Astana cities and on guaranteed transfer from the National Fund.





With the consideration of the Presidential instructions to ensure economic growth and productive employment, the main priorities of the 2017-2019 National Budget will be accelerated development of agrarian sector, industrialization and development of SMEs, transport infrastructure development and social sector.

The deputies offered some amendments to the draft law “On National Budget for 2017-2019” and submitted it to the Majilis.