PM awards winners of WorldSkills Kazakhstan Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fourth WorldSkills Kazakhstan Championship took place Dec. 3-7, 2018, in Astana. For four days, over 350 college students from all regions of the country competed in skills in 30 different majors. The competition goal is to contribute to the development of technical and vocational education in the country. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev opened the awards ceremony, primeminister.kz informed.

Sagintayev thanked the college students who came from the regions of the country to participate and congratulated all the organizers and guests on successful completion of the republican championship. The Prime Minister said that at a recent expanded meeting of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, business representatives accepted the invitation and from next year they will actively work with the WorldSkills Kazakhstan association to train qualified personnel.

The main goal of the WorldSkills Kazakhstan Championship is to show prestige of working professions, to enable young workers to gain practical skills and high qualifications in demand in the modern labor market.



It was noted that Kazakhstan joined the Worldskills movement in 2014. At the same time, there are good results already. In the first year of participation in the WorldSkills Competition in San Paolo in 2015, the Kazakh team ranked the 50th and in 2017 in Abu Dhabi it was placed the 24th. At the same time, the development of vocational and higher education in the country opens up prospects for further improvement of indicators.



Special attention was paid to the importance of life-long learning and mastering new professions. This is due to technological upgrading of workflows. In this regard, the Government is conducting systematic work together with employers and foreign experts to further improve the vocational education program and increase competitiveness of domestic personnel in the constantly changing labor market.



The Prime Minister presented awards to the winners in six areas:



• IT Solutions for Business (3rd place - I. Abdulabayev, 2nd place - I. Chuprynin, 1st place - M. Sokolovsky);

• Electronics (3rd place - A. Prosetsky, 2nd place - O. Halimov, 1st place - P. Fetisov);

• Web Design (3rd place - N. Mineyev, 2nd place - A. Munko, 1st place - I. Simanov);

• Graphic Design (3rd place - F. Yevdokimov, 2nd place - I. Medkhatov, 1st place - D. Bolat);

• CAD Engineering Graphics Using Computer Design Technologies (3rd place - S. Zhailauov, 2nd place - O. Shaternikov, 1st place - D. Zorin);

• Baking (3rd place - I. Borodulina, 2nd place - A. Markabay, 1st place - A. Amangossova).

Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament B. Aitimova, Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament Zh. Nurmanbetova, Deputy Prime Minister E. Dossaev, Minister of Education and Science Y. Sagadiyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection M. Abylkassymova and others also joined the ceremony.



The winners of the republican championship will represent Kazakhstan at the international championship in 2019 in Kazan.

Award winners in competencies:



• "Mechatronics" - A. Betzold, I. Raissov, A. Chukalovskaya, O. Lizogub, D. Karlyuka, B. Filippov;

• "Turning on Machine Tools" - T. Orynov, I. Gerasimov, Y. Varavin;

• "Welding Technologies" - Zh. Elipbayev, M. Omar, M. Guselnikov;

• "Tiling" - S. Dyisenbekov, A. Bayaly; D. Tlebayev, I. Turgyn.

• "Cargo Body Repair" - K. Yestayev, Zh. Umirzakov, T. Makhambetov.

• "Plumbing and Heating" - D. Iskandarov.

• "Wiring" - D. Sharypov, A. Frey, N. Begaly.

• "Brickwork" - D. Aral, N. Amanzholov, Y. Yergali.

• "Dry Construction and Plastering" - V. Veselov, A. Ozemsky, Zh. Taubai.

• "Painting and Decoration" - A. Sisenov, S. Uteuliyeva, B. Kazhenov.

• "Mobile Robotics" - A. Pomorzin, V. Lyubenko, A. Beisenbai, B. Beketov, N. Bura, Y. Okhrimenko.

• "Hairdressing" - N. Nurmukhanova, L. Uporova, O. Artykbay.

• "Design and Modeling of Clothes" - Zh. Maksut, N. Titenko, A. Muslim-bi.

• "Confectionery" - K. Kabiyeva, E. Baimetov, T. Prussakova.

• "Repair and Maintenance of Cars" - K. Bulat, Y. Bektan, O. Markim.

• "Cooking" - S. Toktarkanov, A. Svechkar, A. Assylbekov, Yu. Gaponov, B. Zhandar.

• "Restaurant Service" - A. Sarbassov, Y. Pidzhakova, A. Perpelyukov.

• "Maintenance of Refrigeration and Ventilation Equipment" - A. Minayev.

• "Network and System Administration" - A. Stepanyuk, G. Lepetin, A. Sholokh, R. Anuarbekov, T. Batalina, A. Rudyakov.

• "Visual Merchandising and Window Dressing" - T. Antonova.

• "Hotel Receptionist" - Servana Sanailova.

• "Repairman of Agricultural Machines and Tractors" - N. Shynybek.

• "Maintenance and Repair of Diesel Engines" - K. Ognev.

• "Determination of Grain Quality and its Products" - G. Yerisheva.