    PM briefs Head of State on state programs implementation

    18:53, 30 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Prime Minister Karim Massimov.

    According to the press service of Akorda, the meeting was also attended by Assistant to the President Yerbol Orynbayev. President was informed about the key issues of implementation of state programs including Nurly Zhol and the industrial-innovative development of the country. In addition Mr. Massimov presented the preliminary results of the National Commission on modernization aimed at the implementation of the five institutional reforms.

