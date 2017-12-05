PM calls on investors to buy shares in top Kazakh companies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev called on foreign investors to buy stakes in top state and national companies within the framework of Kazakhstan's privatization program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The second large-scale "wave" of privatization, which is taking place in Kazakhstan, offers great opportunities for investors. The government is implementing a policy of denationalizing the economy. And today more than 900 companies are being transferred to the competitive environment. The most attractive of them are the top 65 state and quasi-public sector companies, of which 57 are companies of national holding companies. I invite you to take part in privatization. And right now is the most profitable moment to do that," Bakytzhan Sagintayev said during the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable in Astana.

Earlier, PM told investors about the most profitable sectors of Kazakhstan's economy. Among the most profitable industries, according to him, are agro-industrial complex, science-intensive industries, metallurgy, oil refining, chemical industry, engineering, etc.