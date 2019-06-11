  • kz
    PM calls to stabilize food prices in Kazakhstan

    10:31, 11 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin gave an instruction to stabilize food prices, Kazinform reports.

    At the Tuesday session of the Government, Prime Minister Mamin drew attention of the Cabinet members to food prices.

    "At the moment, the market is oversupplied with fresh vegetables, fruits and berries. That means that prices should go down. I instruct akims (governors) of the regions to assume measures to stabilize prices, especially food prices," Mamin said at the session of the Government.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Government
