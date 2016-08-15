PM came to Almaty for working visit

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has arrived at Almaty with a working visit, Kazinform reports.

The PM is going to check security system at the airport, railway and bus stations of the city.

The Head of the Government will visit a number of enterprises in the city including the SEZ Innovative Technologies Park. He will also survey the course of reconstruction of Kargaly river bed and construction of a 12-seat Ice Palace and an athletes' village. Massimov will also get familiarized with the city’s development plan.

Besides, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting on development of business sector and banking activity.



