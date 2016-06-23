  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    PM came to Almaty region for working trip (PHOTOS)

    17:51, 23 June 2016
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has arrived at Taldykorgan for a working trip, Kazinform reports.

    The first project surveyed by the PM was a new Yugo-Zapadnyi Residential Area, which is under construction now. 4 blocks of flats with the total area of 16,900 square meters and 5 multifamily blocks of flats have already been built.

    The Residential Area will include also 9 kindergartens for 280-300 children each and  5 schools for 1,200 students. The Palace of School Students has already been erected there. Besides, there will be a public service centre, an outpatient hospital, a drama theatre , an expo centre and a 16-story hotel there. 

       

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Almaty region Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!