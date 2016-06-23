PM came to Almaty region for working trip (PHOTOS)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has arrived at Taldykorgan for a working trip, Kazinform reports.

The first project surveyed by the PM was a new Yugo-Zapadnyi Residential Area, which is under construction now. 4 blocks of flats with the total area of 16,900 square meters and 5 multifamily blocks of flats have already been built.

The Residential Area will include also 9 kindergartens for 280-300 children each and 5 schools for 1,200 students. The Palace of School Students has already been erected there. Besides, there will be a public service centre, an outpatient hospital, a drama theatre , an expo centre and a 16-story hotel there.



