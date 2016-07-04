PM chaired meeting of Presidential Council on Transition to «Green Economy”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Karim Massimov held today a meeting of the Presidential Council on Transition to "Green Economy" in Astana.

During the Council meeting the Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev informed about ongoing activities of the Ministry on accession to the Paris climate agreement and implementation of the Concept on transition to "green" economy. In his speech, the Minister admitted Kazakhstan’s sufficient capacity for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, primarily due to mechanisms of energy efficiency upgrading and alternative energy development, government.kz informs.

In turn, Prime Minister emphasized the importance of practical implementation of the "green economy" projects and noted that the upcoming World Expo 2017 in Astana will be a "good starting point".

"In a year, around this time, everything will be in a full swing, thus it requires proper preparations, and if necessary, adjustments to our development plans," K.Massimov concluded.