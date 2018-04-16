PM chairs Expert Council on Economy meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired on April 16 a regular meeting of the Expert Council on Economy, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

During the meeting, participants mainly focused on the issues of development of national economy under the Third Modernization (Modernization 3.0) and Kazakhstan's ambitious goal to enter the world's 30 most developed countries.



Addressing the meeting were Chairman of the Board of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Umut Shayakhmetova, Chairman of the Board of Centras JSC Eldar Abdrazakov, Adviser to the General Director of Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas JSC Zhaksybek Kulekeyev, Head of the Astana International Scientific Complex Anuar Buranbayev, Chairman of the Board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablai Myrzakhmetov, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Madina Abylkassymova and many others.